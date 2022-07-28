All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)1310.565
Wichita (Minnesota)1310.565
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1013.4353
Arkansas (Seattle)914.3914
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)815.3485
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)176.739
Amarillo (Arizona)1310.5654
Frisco (Texas)1310.5654
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1013.4357
Corpus Christi (Houston)914.3918
Wednesday's Games

Midland 3, San Antonio 2

Frisco 5, Springfield 2

NW Arkansas 5, Wichita 0

Arkansas 6, Tulsa 2

Corpus Christi 7, Amarillo 2, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

