All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3221.604
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2923.558
Arkansas (Seattle)2926.5274
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2727.500
Springfield (St. Louis)2134.38212
South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (San Diego)2825.528
Frisco (Texas)2827.5091
Amarillo (Arizona)2728.4912
Midland (Oakland)2629.4733
Corpus Christi (Houston)2431.4365
Friday's Games

Midland 5, Springfield 3

NW Arkansas 13, Tulsa 4

San Antonio 7, Corpus Christi 4

Wichita 8, Arkansas 0

Amarillo 11, Frisco 10, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Wichita at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield at Midland, 8 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Springfield at Midland, 3 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Midland at Frisco, 1:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you