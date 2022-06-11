|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|29
|23
|.558
|2½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|29
|26
|.527
|4
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|27
|27
|.500
|5½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|21
|34
|.382
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|28
|25
|.528
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|28
|27
|.509
|1
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|27
|28
|.491
|2
|Midland (Oakland)
|26
|29
|.473
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|24
|31
|.436
|5
|Friday's Games
Midland 5, Springfield 3
NW Arkansas 13, Tulsa 4
San Antonio 7, Corpus Christi 4
Wichita 8, Arkansas 0
Amarillo 11, Frisco 10, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Wichita at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield at Midland, 8 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Springfield at Midland, 3 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Midland at Frisco, 1:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
