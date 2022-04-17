All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)63.667
Arkansas (Seattle)54.5561
Springfield (St. Louis)45.4442
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)35.375
Wichita (Minnesota)35.375
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)81.889
Midland (Oakland)63.6672
Amarillo (Arizona)45.4444
Corpus Christi (Houston)36.3335
San Antonio (San Diego)27.2226
Saturday's Games

Amarillo 7, Tulsa 1, 7 innings, 1st Game

Tulsa 3, Amarillo 2, 7 innings, 2nd Game

Midland 6, Corpus Christi 1, 7 innings, 1st Game

Midland 13, Corpus Christi 6, 7 innings , 2nd Game

Frisco 4, San Antonio 3, 7 innings 1st Game

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m., 2nd Game

Wichita 6, NW Arkansas 5

Springfield 4, Arkansas 0

Sunday's Games

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio at Amarillo, 12:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

