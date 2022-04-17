|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|Saturday's Games
Amarillo 7, Tulsa 1, 7 innings, 1st Game
Tulsa 3, Amarillo 2, 7 innings, 2nd Game
Midland 6, Corpus Christi 1, 7 innings, 1st Game
Midland 13, Corpus Christi 6, 7 innings , 2nd Game
Frisco 4, San Antonio 3, 7 innings 1st Game
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m., 2nd Game
Wichita 6, NW Arkansas 5
Springfield 4, Arkansas 0
|Sunday's Games
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
San Antonio at Amarillo, 12:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
