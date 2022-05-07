aAll Times EDT

North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)138.619
Wichita (Minnesota)1310.5652
Arkansas (Seattle)1213.4804
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1213.4804
Springfield (St. Louis)1114.4405
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)1510.600
Amarillo (Arizona)1312.5202
Midland (Oakland)1213.4803
Corpus Christi (Houston)1015.4005
San Antonio (San Diego)1015.4005
Friday's Games

Wichita 7, Tulsa 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Wichita 10, Tulsa 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Springfield 2, NW Arkansas 1

Arkansas 6, Frisco 2

Corpus Christi 7, San Antonio 4

Midland 4, Amarillo 2

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 4:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 2, 1:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 12:30 p.m.

Frisco at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

