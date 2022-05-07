aAll Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|13
|10
|.565
|2
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|11
|14
|.440
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|Midland (Oakland)
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|10
|15
|.400
|5
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|10
|15
|.400
|5
|Friday's Games
Wichita 7, Tulsa 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Wichita 10, Tulsa 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Springfield 2, NW Arkansas 1
Arkansas 6, Frisco 2
Corpus Christi 7, San Antonio 4
Midland 4, Amarillo 2
|Saturday's Games
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 4:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Tulsa at Wichita, 2, 1:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Springfield, 12:30 p.m.
Frisco at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
