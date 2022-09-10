|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|32
|29
|.525
|5
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|32
|29
|.525
|5
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|26
|35
|.426
|11
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|24
|37
|.393
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|34
|26
|.567
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|32
|28
|.533
|2
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|29
|31
|.483
|5
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|29
|31
|.483
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|28
|33
|.459
|6½
|Friday's Games
Corpus Christi 3, Midland 2, 1st game
Corpus Christi 10, Midland 9, 2nd game
Springfield 6, San Antonio 5
Tulsa 14, Frisco 2
Wichita 13, NW Arkansas 7
Arkansas 10, Amarillo 6
|Saturday's Games
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 5:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Springfield at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
