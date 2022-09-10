All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3724.607
Arkansas (Seattle)3229.5255
Springfield (St. Louis)3229.5255
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2635.42611
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2437.39313
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)3426.567
Midland (Oakland)3228.5332
Amarillo (Arizona)2931.4835
Corpus Christi (Houston)2931.4835
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2833.459
Friday's Games

Corpus Christi 3, Midland 2, 1st game

Corpus Christi 10, Midland 9, 2nd game

Springfield 6, San Antonio 5

Tulsa 14, Frisco 2

Wichita 13, NW Arkansas 7

Arkansas 10, Amarillo 6

Saturday's Games

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 5:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Springfield at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

