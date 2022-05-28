All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2616.619
Wichita (Minnesota)2516.610½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2121.5005
Arkansas (Seattle)2023.465
Springfield (St. Louis)1825.419
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)2320.535
San Antonio (San Diego)2220.535
Amarillo (Arizona)2023.4653
Midland (Oakland)2023.4653
Corpus Christi (Houston)1726.3956
Friday's Games

Springfield 3, Tulsa 2, 1st game

Tulsa 2, Springfield 0, 2nd game

San Antonio 8, Frisco 2

NW Arkansas 14, Midland 6

Wichita 8, Corpus Christi 6

Amarillo 4, Arkansas 1, 12 innings

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

NW Arkansas at Midland, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

Wichita at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

