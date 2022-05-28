|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|25
|16
|.610
|½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|21
|21
|.500
|5
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|20
|23
|.465
|6½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|18
|25
|.419
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|23
|20
|.535
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|22
|20
|.535
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|20
|23
|.465
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|20
|23
|.465
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|17
|26
|.395
|6
|Friday's Games
Springfield 3, Tulsa 2, 1st game
Tulsa 2, Springfield 0, 2nd game
San Antonio 8, Frisco 2
NW Arkansas 14, Midland 6
Wichita 8, Corpus Christi 6
Amarillo 4, Arkansas 1, 12 innings
|Saturday's Games
San Antonio at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
NW Arkansas at Midland, 3 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.
Wichita at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
