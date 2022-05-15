All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1912.613
Wichita (Minnesota)1912.613
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1616.500
Arkansas (Seattle)1418.438
Springfield (St. Louis)1319.406
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)1814.562
Amarillo (Arizona)1715.5311
Midland (Oakland)1715.5311
San Antonio (San Diego)1418.4384
Corpus Christi (Houston)1220.3756
Saturday's Games

Amarillo 5, Springfield 3

Wichita 7, NW Arkansas 6

Midland 9, Corpus Christi 6

Tulsa 11, Frisco 1

Arkansas 6, San Antonio 2

Sunday's Games

Frisco at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at San Antonio, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 12:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 12:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

