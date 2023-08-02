|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|15
|13
|.536
|½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|14
|13
|.519
|1
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|12
|16
|.429
|3½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|9
|19
|.321
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Frisco (Texas)
|15
|13
|.536
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|11
|17
|.393
|7
|Sunday's Games
Amarillo 6, Midland 2
Springfield 8, Tulsa 7
San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 3
Frisco 8, Wichita 5
Arkansas 15, NW Arkansas 0
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
San Antonio 6, Arkansas 3
Springfield 8, NW Arkansas 2
Midland 6, Frisco 5, 11 innings
Wichita 3, Tulsa 1
Amarillo 7, Corpus Christi 5
|Wednesday's Games
San Antonio at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
San Antonio at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
