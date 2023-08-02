All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1512.556
Springfield (St. Louis)1513.536½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1413.5191
Wichita (Minnesota)1216.429
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)919.321
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)1810.643
Corpus Christi (Houston)1612.5712
Frisco (Texas)1513.5363
Midland (Oakland)1414.5004
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1117.3937
Sunday's Games

Amarillo 6, Midland 2

Springfield 8, Tulsa 7

San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 3

Frisco 8, Wichita 5

Arkansas 15, NW Arkansas 0

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio 6, Arkansas 3

Springfield 8, NW Arkansas 2

Midland 6, Frisco 5, 11 innings

Wichita 3, Tulsa 1

Amarillo 7, Corpus Christi 5

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Antonio at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

