x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)1611.593
Springfield (St. Louis)1512.5561
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1314.4813
Arkansas (Seattle)1017.3706
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)918.3337
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)198.704
Amarillo (Arizona)1512.5564
Frisco (Texas)1512.5564
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1215.4447
Corpus Christi (Houston)1116.4078
Sunday's Games

Wichita 5, NW Arkansas 3

Tulsa 16, Arkansas 3

Frisco 14, Springfield 12

Midland 13, San Antonio 12, 10 innings

Corpus Christi 13, Amarillo 4

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Springfield at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Springfield at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

