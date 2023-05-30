All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)3115.674
Arkansas (Seattle)2917.6302
Springfield (St. Louis)2125.45710
Wichita (Minnesota)2025.44410½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1828.39113
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2422.522
San Antonio (San Diego)2422.522
Corpus Christi (Houston)2224.4782
Frisco (Texas)2025.444
Amarillo (Arizona)2026.4354
Sunday's Games

Amarillo 9, San Antonio 3

Tulsa 4, NW Arkansas 1

Springfield 10, Wichita 5

Corpus Christi 7, Midland 5

Arkansas 8, Frisco 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Arkansas 8, Midland 4

San Antonio 9, Frisco 2

Corpus Christi 5, NW Arkansas 1

Tulsa 9, Wichita 8

Amarillo 7, Springfield 1

Wednesday's Games

Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 5:05 p.m.

Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

