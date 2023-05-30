|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|29
|17
|.630
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|21
|25
|.457
|10
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|20
|25
|.444
|10½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|18
|28
|.391
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|24
|22
|.522
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|24
|22
|.522
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|22
|24
|.478
|2
|Frisco (Texas)
|20
|25
|.444
|3½
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|20
|26
|.435
|4
|Sunday's Games
Amarillo 9, San Antonio 3
Tulsa 4, NW Arkansas 1
Springfield 10, Wichita 5
Corpus Christi 7, Midland 5
Arkansas 8, Frisco 4
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Arkansas 8, Midland 4
San Antonio 9, Frisco 2
Corpus Christi 5, NW Arkansas 1
Tulsa 9, Wichita 8
Amarillo 7, Springfield 1
|Wednesday's Games
Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 5:05 p.m.
Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
