All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)101.000
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)101.000
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)101.000
Wichita (Minnesota)101.000
Springfield (St. Louis)01.0001
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)101.000
Amarillo (Arizona)01.0001
Corpus Christi (Houston)01.0001
Midland (Oakland)01.0001
San Antonio (San Diego)01.0001
Thursday's Games

Wichita 4, Springfield 1

Frisco 12, Amarillo 4

Tulsa 7, San Antonio 0

Arkansas 9, Corpus Christi 5

NW Arkansas 3, Midland 2

Friday's Games

Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Midland at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

