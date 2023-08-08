All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)1816.529
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1716.515½
Wichita (Minnesota)1618.4712
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1518.455
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1222.3536
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)2014.588
Corpus Christi (Houston)1915.5591
Frisco (Texas)1915.5591
Midland (Oakland)1717.5003
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1618.4714
Sunday's Games

Wichita 10, Tulsa 9

San Antonio 6, Arkansas 3

Midland at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas 9, Springfield 8

Corpus Christi 14, Amarillo 8

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Midland 16, Arkansas 4

Springfield 5, San Antonio 4

Frisco 6, Corpus Christi 0

Tulsa 7, Amarillo 4

Wichita 5, NW Arkansas 2

Wednesday's Games

Arkansas at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

