|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|18
|16
|.529
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|17
|16
|.515
|½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|16
|18
|.471
|2
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|15
|18
|.455
|2½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|12
|22
|.353
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|Midland (Oakland)
|17
|17
|.500
|3
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|Sunday's Games
Wichita 10, Tulsa 9
San Antonio 6, Arkansas 3
Midland at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas 9, Springfield 8
Corpus Christi 14, Amarillo 8
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Midland 16, Arkansas 4
Springfield 5, San Antonio 4
Frisco 6, Corpus Christi 0
Tulsa 7, Amarillo 4
Wichita 5, NW Arkansas 2
|Wednesday's Games
Arkansas at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
