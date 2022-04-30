|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|9
|10
|.474
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|6
|13
|.316
|7
|Friday's Games
Frisco 7, Midland 6
Tulsa 3, Corpus Christi 0
Springfield 7, San Antonio 6
NW Arkansas 8, Amarillo 7
Wichita 3, Arkansas 1
|Saturday's Games
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 3 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 3:05 p.m.
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
