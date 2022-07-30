All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)1510.600
Wichita (Minnesota)1411.5601
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1213.4803
Arkansas (Seattle)916.3606
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)916.3606
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)187.720
Amarillo (Arizona)1510.6003
Frisco (Texas)1312.5205
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1114.4407
Corpus Christi (Houston)916.3609
Thursday's Games

Midland 6, San Antonio 5

Wichita 10, NW Arkansas 2

Tulsa 4, Arkansas 2

Springfield 9, Frisco 4

Amarillo 15, Corpus Christi 2

Friday's Games

San Antonio 6, Midland 5

NW Arkansas 3, Wichita 2

Tulsa 7, Arkansas 5

Springfield 12, Frisco 6

Corpus Christi 8, Amarillo 1, 5 innings

Saturday's Games

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Frisco at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

