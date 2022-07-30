|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|14
|11
|.560
|1
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|9
|16
|.360
|6
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|9
|16
|.360
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Frisco (Texas)
|13
|12
|.520
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|9
|16
|.360
|9
|Thursday's Games
Midland 6, San Antonio 5
Wichita 10, NW Arkansas 2
Tulsa 4, Arkansas 2
Springfield 9, Frisco 4
Amarillo 15, Corpus Christi 2
|Friday's Games
San Antonio 6, Midland 5
NW Arkansas 3, Wichita 2
Tulsa 7, Arkansas 5
Springfield 12, Frisco 6
Corpus Christi 8, Amarillo 1, 5 innings
|Saturday's Games
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
