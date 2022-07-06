All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)52.714
Wichita (Minnesota)43.5711
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)34.4292
Springfield (St. Louis)34.5002
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)25.2863
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)52.714
Frisco (Texas)53.6251
Amarillo (Arizona)43.5711
Corpus Christi (Houston)34.4292
San Antonio (San Diego)26.250
Monday's Games

Arkansas 13, Springfield 4

Frisco 11, San Antonio 0

Midland 8, Corpus Christi 1

Wichita 5, Amarillo 3

NW Arkansas 7, Tulsa 6

Tuesday's Games

Frisco 10, San Antonio 1

Wednesday's Games

Springfield at Arkansas, 1:05 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you