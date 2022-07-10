All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)74.636
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)56.4552
Springfield (St. Louis)56.4552
Wichita (Minnesota)56.4552
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)47.3643
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)92.818
Amarillo (Arizona)74.6362
Frisco (Texas)74.6362
Corpus Christi (Houston)38.2736
x-San Antonio (San Diego)38.2736
Friday's Games

Wichita 6, Amarillo 4, 11 innings

Frisco 10, San Antonio 7, 12 innings

Tulsa 3, NW Arkansas 2

Midland 6, Corpus Christi 3

Springfield 8, Arkansas 2

Saturday's Games

Amarillo 6, Wichita 3

NW Arkansas 6, Tulsa 3

Frisco 6, San Antonio 0

Midland 6, Corpus Christi 2

Arkansas 5, Springfield 2

Sunday's Games

Amarillo at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Springfield at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

