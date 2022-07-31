|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|15
|12
|.556
|1
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|10
|17
|.370
|6
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|9
|18
|.333
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|15
|12
|.556
|4
|Frisco (Texas)
|15
|12
|.556
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|12
|15
|.444
|7
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|Saturday's Games
Wichita 11, NW Arkansas 3
Frisco 4, Springfield 1
San Antonio 4, Midland 3
Corpus Christi 7, Amarillo 5
Arkansas 7, Tulsa 2
|Sunday's Games
Wichita 5, NW Arkansas 3
Tulsa 16, Arkansas 3
Frisco 14, Springfield 12
Midland 13, San Antonio 12, 10 innings
Corpus Christi 13, Amarillo 4
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Springfield at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Springfield at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
