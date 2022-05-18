|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|20
|13
|.606
|½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|16
|17
|.485
|4½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|15
|19
|.441
|6
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|14
|20
|.412
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|18
|16
|.545
|1
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|17
|17
|.500
|3
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|12
|22
|.353
|7
|Sunday's Games
Frisco 18, Tulsa 4
Midland 13, Corpus Christi 10
San Antonio 4, Arkansas 0, No-Hitter
Wichita at NW Arkansas, ppd.
Springfield 7, Amarillo 6
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Frisco 13, Corpus Christi 7
Tulsa 15, Amarillo 12
Arkansas 7, NW Arkansas 6
Wichita 11, Springfield 9
San Antonio 5, Midland 2
|Wednesday's Games
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.