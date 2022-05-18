All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2012.625
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2013.606½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1617.485
Arkansas (Seattle)1519.4416
Springfield (St. Louis)1420.4127
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)2014.588
Midland (Oakland)1816.5451
Amarillo (Arizona)1717.5003
San Antonio (San Diego)1618.4714
Corpus Christi (Houston)1222.3537
Sunday's Games

Frisco 18, Tulsa 4

Midland 13, Corpus Christi 10

San Antonio 4, Arkansas 0, No-Hitter

Wichita at NW Arkansas, ppd.

Springfield 7, Amarillo 6

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Frisco 13, Corpus Christi 7

Tulsa 15, Amarillo 12

Arkansas 7, NW Arkansas 6

Wichita 11, Springfield 9

San Antonio 5, Midland 2

Wednesday's Games

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

