All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)3015.667
Arkansas (Seattle)2817.6222
Springfield (St. Louis)2124.4679
Wichita (Minnesota)2024.455
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1827.40012
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2420.545
San Antonio (San Diego)2322.5111
Corpus Christi (Houston)2124.4673
Frisco (Texas)2024.455
Amarillo (Arizona)1926.4225
Sunday's Games

Amarillo 9, San Antonio 3

Tulsa 4, NW Arkansas 1

Springfield 10, Wichita 5

Corpus Christi 7, Midland 5

Arkansas 8, Frisco 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 5:05 p.m.

Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

