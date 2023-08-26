All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2822.560
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2524.510
Springfield (St. Louis)2426.4804
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2030.4008
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1930.388
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)3020.600
Midland (Oakland)2822.5602
Frisco (Texas)2624.5204
Corpus Christi (Houston)2525.5005
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2426.4806
Friday's Games

Frisco 9, Midland 6

Springfield 8, Corpus Christi 7, 11 innings

NW Arkansas 7, Tulsa 0

Wichita 11, Arkansas 1

Amarillo 1, San Antonio 0

Saturday's Games

Tulsa 10, NW Arkansas 6

Corpus Christi 5, Springfield 3, 10 innings

Frisco 7, Midland 3

Wichita 2 Arkansas 0

San Antonio 6, Amarillo 5, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Frisco at Midland, 2 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Midland at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

