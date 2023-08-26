|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|28
|22
|.560
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|25
|24
|.510
|2½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|24
|26
|.480
|4
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|20
|30
|.400
|8
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|19
|30
|.388
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|30
|20
|.600
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|28
|22
|.560
|2
|Frisco (Texas)
|26
|24
|.520
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|25
|25
|.500
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|24
|26
|.480
|6
|Friday's Games
Frisco 9, Midland 6
Springfield 8, Corpus Christi 7, 11 innings
NW Arkansas 7, Tulsa 0
Wichita 11, Arkansas 1
Amarillo 1, San Antonio 0
|Saturday's Games
Tulsa 10, NW Arkansas 6
Corpus Christi 5, Springfield 3, 10 innings
Frisco 7, Midland 3
Wichita 2 Arkansas 0
San Antonio 6, Amarillo 5, 10 innings
|Sunday's Games
Frisco at Midland, 2 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Midland at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
