All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)42.667
Springfield (St. Louis)33.5001
Wichita (Minnesota)33.5001
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)24.3332
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)24.3332
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)42.667
Midland (Oakland)42.667
Corpus Christi (Houston)33.5001
Frisco (Texas)33.5001
San Antonio (San Diego)24.3332
Saturday's Games

Springfield 5, Wichita 4

Midland 5, San Antonio 4

Arkansas 4, Tulsa 3

Corpus Christi 3, Frisco 2

Amarillo 13, NW Arkansas 12

Sunday's Games

Wichita 10, Springfield 9

Arkansas 14, Tulsa 4

Midland 5, San Antonio 2

Frisco 12, Corpus Christi 0

NW Arkansas 10, Amarillo 4

Monday's Games

Springfield at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Wichita, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you