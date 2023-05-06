All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)169.640
Arkansas (Seattle)159.625½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1312.5203
Springfield (St. Louis)1113.458
Wichita (Minnesota)1015.4006
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)1312.520
Amarillo (Arizona)1312.520
Frisco (Texas)1312.520
San Antonio (San Diego)1014.417
Corpus Christi (Houston)915.375
Friday's Games

Springfield 6, Arkansas 4

Frisco 4, Midland 1

Tulsa 4, San Antonio 0, 1st game

Tulsa 2, San Antonio 1, 2nd game

NW Arkansas 5, Wichita 1, 1st game

NW Arkansas 4, Wichita 3, 2nd game

Amarillo 12, Corpus Christi 8

Saturday's Games

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 4:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Frisco at Midland, 2 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

