North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)3529.547
Wichita (Minnesota)3430.5311
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)3232.5003
x-Arkansas (Seattle)2638.4069
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2242.34413
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)4024.625
Midland (Oakland)3529.5475
Corpus Christi (Houston)3430.5316
Frisco (Texas)3133.4849
x-San Antonio (San Diego)3133.4849
Tuesday's Games

Corpus Christi 12, Tulsa 0

Amarillo 2, Frisco 1

San Antonio 4, Springfield 3

NW Arkansas 7, Arkansas 4, 1st game

Arkansas 6, NW Arkansas 3, 2nd game

Midland 5, Wichita 2

Wednesday's Games

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Frisco at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

