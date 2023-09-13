|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|35
|29
|.547
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|34
|30
|.531
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|32
|32
|.500
|3
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|26
|38
|.406
|9
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|42
|.344
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|35
|29
|.547
|5
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|34
|30
|.531
|6
|Frisco (Texas)
|31
|33
|.484
|9
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|31
|33
|.484
|9
|Tuesday's Games
Corpus Christi 12, Tulsa 0
Amarillo 2, Frisco 1
San Antonio 4, Springfield 3
NW Arkansas 7, Arkansas 4, 1st game
Arkansas 6, NW Arkansas 3, 2nd game
Midland 5, Wichita 2
|Wednesday's Games
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Frisco at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.