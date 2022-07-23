|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|7
|12
|.368
|5
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|7
|12
|.368
|5
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|7
|12
|.368
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Frisco (Texas)
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Friday's Games
Amarillo 10, Midland 6
Wichita 7, Tulsa 3
Corpus Christi 7, San Antonio 4
Springfield 11, NW Arkansas 4
Frisco 3, Arkansas 1, 11 innings
|Saturday's Games
Springfield 7, NW Arkansas 4
Midland 3, Amarillo 2
Tulsa 10, Wichita 4
San Antonio 7, Corpus Christi 4
Frisco 3, Arkansas 1
|Sunday's Games
Wichita at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Frisco at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 3 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
