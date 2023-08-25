|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|24
|23
|.511
|1½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|23
|25
|.479
|3
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|19
|28
|.404
|6½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|19
|29
|.396
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|28
|20
|.583
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|24
|24
|.500
|5
|Frisco (Texas)
|24
|24
|.500
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|23
|25
|.479
|6
|Thursday's Games
Springfield 12, Corpus Christi 10
Wichita 4, Arkansas 1
Midland 3, Frisco 0
NW Arkansas 10, Tulsa 7
Amarillo 4, San Antonio 2
|Friday's Games
Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Frisco at Midland, 2 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.