North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2622.542
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2423.511
Springfield (St. Louis)2325.4793
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1928.404
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1929.3967
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)2919.604
Midland (Oakland)2820.5831
Corpus Christi (Houston)2424.5005
Frisco (Texas)2424.5005
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2325.4796
Thursday's Games

Springfield 12, Corpus Christi 10

Wichita 4, Arkansas 1

Midland 3, Frisco 0

NW Arkansas 10, Tulsa 7

Amarillo 4, San Antonio 2

Friday's Games

Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Frisco at Midland, 2 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

