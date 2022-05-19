|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|32
|12
|.636
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|21
|13
|.618
|½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|16
|18
|.471
|5½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|16
|19
|.457
|6
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|14
|21
|.400
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|18
|17
|.514
|2
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|17
|18
|.486
|3
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|17
|18
|.486
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|13
|22
|.371
|7
|Tuesday's Games
Frisco 13, Corpus Christi 7
Tulsa 15, Amarillo 12
Arkansas 7, NW Arkansas 6
Wichita 11, Springfield 9
San Antonio 5, Midland 2
|Wednesday's Games
Corpus Christi 7, Frisco 5
Arkansas 5, NW Arkansas 4
Wichita 7, Springfield 6, 11 innings
San Antonio 4, Midland 0
Tulsa 9, Amarillo 2
|Thursday's Games
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.