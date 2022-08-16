|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|21
|19
|.525
|5
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|19
|21
|.475
|7
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|18
|22
|.450
|8
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|13
|27
|.325
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|23
|17
|.575
|2
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|20
|20
|.500
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|19
|21
|.475
|6
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|16
|24
|.400
|9
|Sunday's Games
Wichita 10, Corpus Christi 4
Tulsa 7, Midland 0
Arkansas 5, NW Arkansas 0
San Antonio 7, Frisco 5
Springfield 15, Amarillo 11
|Monday's Games
No Games Schedule
|Tuesday's Games
Amarillo 10, Midland 7
Springfield 2, Arkansas 1, 8 innings
Frisco 5, Corpus Christi 3
Wichita 17, Tulsa 4
San Antonio 5, NW Arkansas 3
|Wednesday's Games
Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
