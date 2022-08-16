All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2614.650
Springfield (St. Louis)2119.5255
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1921.4757
Arkansas (Seattle)1822.4508
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1327.32513
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2515.625
Frisco (Texas)2317.5752
Amarillo (Arizona)2020.5005
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1921.4756
Corpus Christi (Houston)1624.4009
Sunday's Games

Wichita 10, Corpus Christi 4

Tulsa 7, Midland 0

Arkansas 5, NW Arkansas 0

San Antonio 7, Frisco 5

Springfield 15, Amarillo 11

Monday's Games

No Games Schedule

Tuesday's Games

Amarillo 10, Midland 7

Springfield 2, Arkansas 1, 8 innings

Frisco 5, Corpus Christi 3

Wichita 17, Tulsa 4

San Antonio 5, NW Arkansas 3

Wednesday's Games

Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

