All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)4424.647
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)4127.6033
Springfield (St. Louis)3434.50010
Wichita (Minnesota)2839.41815½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2840.41216
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-San Antonio (San Diego)3731.544
Amarillo (Arizona)3335.4854
Corpus Christi (Houston)3335.4854
Midland (Oakland)3137.4566
Frisco (Texas)3037.448
Friday's Games

San Antonio 4, Midland 3

Frisco 6, Springfield 5

NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 4

Arkansas 5, Wichita 2

Corpus Christi 10, Amarillo 9

Saturday's Games

Arkansas 7, Wichita 4

Midland 2, San Antonio 1

Frisco 11, Springfield 7

NW Arkansas 2, Tulsa 1, 11 innings

Amarillo 5, Corpus Christi 3

Sunday's Games

Midland at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Springfield at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

