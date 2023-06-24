|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|44
|24
|.647
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|27
|.603
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|34
|34
|.500
|10
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|28
|39
|.418
|15½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|28
|40
|.412
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|37
|31
|.544
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|33
|35
|.485
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|33
|35
|.485
|4
|Midland (Oakland)
|31
|37
|.456
|6
|Frisco (Texas)
|30
|37
|.448
|6½
|Friday's Games
San Antonio 4, Midland 3
Frisco 6, Springfield 5
NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 4
Arkansas 5, Wichita 2
Corpus Christi 10, Amarillo 9
|Saturday's Games
Arkansas 7, Wichita 4
Midland 2, San Antonio 1
Frisco 11, Springfield 7
NW Arkansas 2, Tulsa 1, 11 innings
Amarillo 5, Corpus Christi 3
|Sunday's Games
Midland at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.