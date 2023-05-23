|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|24
|15
|.615
|½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|18
|21
|.462
|6½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|18
|21
|.462
|6½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|18
|22
|.450
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|22
|18
|.550
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|20
|20
|.500
|2
|Frisco (Texas)
|18
|21
|.462
|3½
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|18
|22
|.450
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|17
|23
|.425
|5
|Sunday's Games
Midland 5, San Antonio 4
Wichita 4, Arkansas 3
Springfield 16, NW Arkansas 6
Amarillo 3, Frisco 1
Corpus Christi 5, Tulsa 4
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Corpus Christi 4, Midland 3
Frisco 2, Arkansas 1
Springfield 8, Wichita 3
Tulsa 6, NW Arkansas 5, 11 innings
San Antonio 14, Amarillo 4
|Wednesday's Games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
