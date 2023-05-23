All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)2515.625
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2415.615½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1821.462
Wichita (Minnesota)1821.462
Springfield (St. Louis)1822.4507
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2218.550
San Antonio (San Diego)2020.5002
Frisco (Texas)1821.462
Amarillo (Arizona)1822.4504
Corpus Christi (Houston)1723.4255
Sunday's Games

Midland 5, San Antonio 4

Wichita 4, Arkansas 3

Springfield 16, NW Arkansas 6

Amarillo 3, Frisco 1

Corpus Christi 5, Tulsa 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Corpus Christi 4, Midland 3

Frisco 2, Arkansas 1

Springfield 8, Wichita 3

Tulsa 6, NW Arkansas 5, 11 innings

San Antonio 14, Amarillo 4

Wednesday's Games

Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

