All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)83.727
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)84.667½
Wichita (Minnesota)66.500
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)57.417
Springfield (St. Louis)57.417
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)75.583
Frisco (Texas)65.545½
Midland (Oakland)57.4172
San Antonio (San Diego)57.4172
Corpus Christi (Houston)48.3333
Wednesday's Games

Tulsa 4, Wichita 0

Midland 8, Springfield 7

Corpus Christi 7, San Antonio 2

Frisco 9, Arkansas 5

Amarillo 5, NW Arkansas 0

Thursday's Games

Springfield 3, Midland 2

San Antonio 5, Corpus Christi 4

Arkansas at Frisco, susp.

Tulsa 3, Wichita 0

Amarillo 3, NW Arkansas 2, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Midland at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Frisco, 2, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Midland at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you