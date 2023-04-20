|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Midland (Oakland)
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|Wednesday's Games
Tulsa 4, Wichita 0
Midland 8, Springfield 7
Corpus Christi 7, San Antonio 2
Frisco 9, Arkansas 5
Amarillo 5, NW Arkansas 0
|Thursday's Games
Springfield 3, Midland 2
San Antonio 5, Corpus Christi 4
Arkansas at Frisco, susp.
Tulsa 3, Wichita 0
Amarillo 3, NW Arkansas 2, 10 innings
|Friday's Games
Midland at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 2, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Midland at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
