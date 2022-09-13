|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|40
|24
|.619
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|33
|31
|.516
|7
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|33
|31
|.516
|7
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|28
|36
|.438
|12
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|25
|39
|.391
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|35
|28
|.556
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|33
|30
|.524
|2
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|32
|31
|.508
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|30
|33
|.476
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|29
|35
|.453
|6½
|Sunday's Games
Wichita 1, NW Arkansas 0
Midland 7, Corpus Christi 6
Amarillo 3, Arkansas 1
Frisco 18, Tulsa 3
San Antonio 4, Springfield 1
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Tulsa 9, Springfield 7
Wichita 3, Midland 1
Arkansas 6, Corpus Christi 2
Amarillo 4, San Antonio 3
NW Arkansas 8, Frisco 4
|Wednesday's Games
Springfield at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.
Wichita at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Midland, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
