|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|27
|23
|.540
|5
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|24
|26
|.480
|8
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|21
|29
|.420
|11
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|18
|32
|.360
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|27
|22
|.551
|1
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|26
|23
|.531
|2
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|24
|26
|.480
|4½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|21
|28
|.429
|7
|Friday's Games
San Antonio 14, Midland 6
NW Arkansas 6, Springfield 4
Frisco 2, Wichita 1
Amarillo 6, Corpus Christi 5
Arkansas 10, Tulsa 4
|Saturday's Games
Springfield 2, NW Arkansas 1
Midland 5, San Antonio 4
Wichita 8, Frisco 6
Corpus Christi 9, Amarillo 8, 10 innings
Arkansas 2, Tulsa 0
|Sunday's Games
Tulsa at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Frisco at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.