All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3218.640
Springfield (St. Louis)2723.5405
Arkansas (Seattle)2426.4808
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2129.42011
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1832.36014
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2821.571
Frisco (Texas)2722.5511
Amarillo (Arizona)2623.5312
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2426.480
Corpus Christi (Houston)2128.4297
Friday's Games

San Antonio 14, Midland 6

NW Arkansas 6, Springfield 4

Frisco 2, Wichita 1

Amarillo 6, Corpus Christi 5

Arkansas 10, Tulsa 4

Saturday's Games

Springfield 2, NW Arkansas 1

Midland 5, San Antonio 4

Wichita 8, Frisco 6

Corpus Christi 9, Amarillo 8, 10 innings

Arkansas 2, Tulsa 0

Sunday's Games

Tulsa at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Frisco at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you