All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)1410.583
Wichita (Minnesota)1410.583
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1113.4583
Arkansas (Seattle)915.3755
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)816.3336
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)186.750
Amarillo (Arizona)1410.5834
Frisco (Texas)1311.5435
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1014.4178
Corpus Christi (Houston)915.3759
Thursday's Games

Midland 6, San Antonio 5

Wichita 10, NW Arkansas 2

Tulsa 4, Arkansas 2

Springfield 9, Frisco 4

Amarillo 15, Corpus Christi 2

Friday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Frisco at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

