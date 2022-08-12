All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2214.611
Springfield (St. Louis)1917.5283
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1818.5004
Arkansas (Seattle)1521.4177
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1323.3619
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2313.639
Frisco (Texas)2115.5832
Amarillo (Arizona)1719.4726
Corpus Christi (Houston)1620.4447
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1620.4447
Thursday's Games

Arkansas 6, NW Arkansas 4

Wichita 8, Corpus Christi 5

Tulsa 3, Midland 1

San Antonio 5, Frisco 3

Amarillo 6, Springfield 2

Friday's Games

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Corpus Christi at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

