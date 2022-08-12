|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|18
|18
|.500
|4
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|15
|21
|.417
|7
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|13
|23
|.361
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|21
|15
|.583
|2
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|17
|19
|.472
|6
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|16
|20
|.444
|7
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|16
|20
|.444
|7
|Thursday's Games
Arkansas 6, NW Arkansas 4
Wichita 8, Corpus Christi 5
Tulsa 3, Midland 1
San Antonio 5, Frisco 3
Amarillo 6, Springfield 2
|Friday's Games
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Corpus Christi at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
