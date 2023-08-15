|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|20
|19
|.513
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|19
|19
|.500
|½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|19
|20
|.487
|1
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|16
|22
|.421
|3½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|26
|.333
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|22
|17
|.564
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|21
|18
|.538
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|21
|18
|.538
|3
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|19
|20
|.487
|5
|Sunday's Games
Midland 8, Arkansas 2
Amarillo 9, Tulsa 3
Wichita 9, NW Arkansas 8, 10 innings
Corpus Christi 11, Frisco 9
San Antonio 5, Springfield 4
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.