|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|30
|24
|.556
|1½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|31
|26
|.544
|2
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|28
|28
|.500
|4½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|23
|34
|.404
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|30
|25
|.545
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|29
|28
|.509
|2
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|28
|29
|.491
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|26
|31
|.456
|5
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|24
|33
|.421
|7
|Saturday's Games
Arkansas 5, Wichita 2
Springfield 8, Midland 1
Tulsa 9, NW Arkansas 4
San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 5
Frisco 16, Amarillo 12
|Sunday's Games
NW Arkansas 7, Tulsa 3
San Antonio 5, Corpus Christi 3
Arkansas 6, Wichita 1
Springfield 7, Midland 4, 10 innings
Amarillo 9, Frisco 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Midland at Frisco, 1:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Wichita at Tulsa, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.