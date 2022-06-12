All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3223.582
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)3024.556
Arkansas (Seattle)3126.5442
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2828.500
Springfield (St. Louis)2334.40410
South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (San Diego)3025.545
Frisco (Texas)2928.5092
Amarillo (Arizona)2829.4913
Midland (Oakland)2631.4565
Corpus Christi (Houston)2433.4217
Saturday's Games

Arkansas 5, Wichita 2

Springfield 8, Midland 1

Tulsa 9, NW Arkansas 4

San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 5

Frisco 16, Amarillo 12

Sunday's Games

NW Arkansas 7, Tulsa 3

San Antonio 5, Corpus Christi 3

Arkansas 6, Wichita 1

Springfield 7, Midland 4, 10 innings

Amarillo 9, Frisco 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Midland at Frisco, 1:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

