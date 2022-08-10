All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2113.618
Springfield (St. Louis)1816.5293
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1618.4715
Arkansas (Seattle)1420.4127
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1222.3539
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2311.676
Frisco (Texas)2014.5883
Amarillo (Arizona)1618.4717
Corpus Christi (Houston)1519.4418
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1519.4418
Tuesday's Games

Arkansas 8, NW Arkansas 1

Wichita 9, Corpus Christi 2

Midland 7, Tulsa 3

San Antonio 6, Frisco 5

Springfield 11, Amarillo 9

Wednesday's Games

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.



