|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|16
|18
|.471
|5
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|14
|20
|.412
|7
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|12
|22
|.353
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|20
|14
|.588
|3
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|16
|18
|.471
|7
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|15
|19
|.441
|8
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|15
|19
|.441
|8
|Tuesday's Games
Arkansas 8, NW Arkansas 1
Wichita 9, Corpus Christi 2
Midland 7, Tulsa 3
San Antonio 6, Frisco 5
Springfield 11, Amarillo 9
|Wednesday's Games
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
