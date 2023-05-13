All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2210.688
Arkansas (Seattle)2111.6561
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1517.4697
Wichita (Minnesota)1517.4697
Springfield (St. Louis)1319.4069
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)1813.581
San Antonio (San Diego)1616.500
Amarillo (Arizona)1417.4524
Frisco (Texas)1319.406
Corpus Christi (Houston)1220.375
Friday's Games

Tulsa 10, Springfield 5

San Antonio 5, Corpus Christi 2

Arkansas 4, NW Arkansas 3

Wichita 13, Frisco 5

Midland 6, Amarillo 1

Saturday's Games

Tulsa 8, Springfield 3, 6 innings

San Antonio 4, Corpus Christi 3, 1st game

San Antonio 2, Corpus Christi 1, 2nd game

Arkansas 3, NW Arkansas 1

Wichita 12, Frisco 3

Midland at Amarillo, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Springfield at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 2, 2:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Wichita at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, noon

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 12:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you