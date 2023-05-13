|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|21
|11
|.656
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|15
|17
|.469
|7
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|15
|17
|.469
|7
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|13
|19
|.406
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|16
|16
|.500
|2½
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|14
|17
|.452
|4
|Frisco (Texas)
|13
|19
|.406
|5½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|12
|20
|.375
|6½
|Friday's Games
Tulsa 10, Springfield 5
San Antonio 5, Corpus Christi 2
Arkansas 4, NW Arkansas 3
Wichita 13, Frisco 5
Midland 6, Amarillo 1
|Saturday's Games
Tulsa 8, Springfield 3, 6 innings
San Antonio 4, Corpus Christi 3, 1st game
San Antonio 2, Corpus Christi 1, 2nd game
Arkansas 3, NW Arkansas 1
Wichita 12, Frisco 3
Midland at Amarillo, ppd.
|Sunday's Games
Springfield at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 2, 2:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Wichita at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, noon
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 12:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
