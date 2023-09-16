All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner

y-Second Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)3730.552
Wichita (Minnesota)3631.5371
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)3532.5222
x-Arkansas (Seattle)2641.38811
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2344.34314
South Division
WLPct.GB
y-Amarillo (Arizona)4225.627
Midland (Oakland)3631.5376
Corpus Christi (Houston)3631.5376
Frisco (Texas)3235.47810
x-San Antonio (San Diego)3235.47810
Friday's Games

Tulsa 8, Corpus Christi 3

San Antonio 3, Springfield 2

NW Arkansas 2, Arkansas 1

Wichita 7, Midland 0

Amarillo 5, Frisco 4

Saturday's Games

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Springfield at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

