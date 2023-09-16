|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
y-Second Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|37
|30
|.552
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|36
|31
|.537
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|35
|32
|.522
|2
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|26
|41
|.388
|11
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|23
|44
|.343
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Amarillo (Arizona)
|42
|25
|.627
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|36
|31
|.537
|6
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|36
|31
|.537
|6
|Frisco (Texas)
|32
|35
|.478
|10
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|32
|35
|.478
|10
|Friday's Games
Tulsa 8, Corpus Christi 3
San Antonio 3, Springfield 2
NW Arkansas 2, Arkansas 1
Wichita 7, Midland 0
Amarillo 5, Frisco 4
|Saturday's Games
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Springfield at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
