|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|22
|19
|.537
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|22
|20
|.524
|½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|20
|22
|.476
|2½
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|17
|24
|.415
|5
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|27
|.357
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|24
|18
|.571
|2
|Frisco (Texas)
|23
|19
|.548
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|21
|21
|.500
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|19
|23
|.452
|7
|Thursday's Games
NW Arkansas 4, Corpus Christi 0
Midland 9, San Antonio 4
Frisco 3, Tulsa 2
Wichita 7, Springfield 6, 10 innings
Arkansas 8, Amarillo 6
|Friday's Games
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Midland at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.