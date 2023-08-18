All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2219.537
Wichita (Minnesota)2220.524½
Springfield (St. Louis)2022.476
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1724.4155
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1527.357
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)2616.619
Midland (Oakland)2418.5712
Frisco (Texas)2319.5483
Corpus Christi (Houston)2121.5005
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1923.4527
Thursday's Games

NW Arkansas 4, Corpus Christi 0

Midland 9, San Antonio 4

Frisco 3, Tulsa 2

Wichita 7, Springfield 6, 10 innings

Arkansas 8, Amarillo 6

Friday's Games

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Midland at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

