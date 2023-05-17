All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)2312.657
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2213.6291
Wichita (Minnesota)1618.471
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1619.4577
Springfield (St. Louis)1520.4298
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)1916.543
San Antonio (San Diego)1817.5141
Frisco (Texas)1519.441
Amarillo (Arizona)1520.4294
Corpus Christi (Houston)1520.4294
Tuesday's Games

San Antonio 7, Midland 4, 10 innings

NW Arkansas 10, Springfield 9, 10 innings

Frisco 3, Amarillo 2

Corpus Christi 7, Tulsa 3

Wichita 6, Arkansas 4

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio 6, Midland 5

Corpus Christi 1, Tulsa 0

Frisco 10, Amarillo 4

Springfield 11, NW Arkansas 2

Arkansas 2, Wichita 1

Thursday's Games-

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

