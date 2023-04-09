|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|2
|1
|1.667
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|0
|3
|.000
|½
|Saturday's Games
Arkansas 5, Corpus Christi 0, 1st game
Arkansas 9, Corpus Christi 8, 2nd game
Midland 4, NW Arkansas 0
Springfield 9, Wichita 4
Tulsa 5, San Antonio 2
Amarillo 5, Frisco 3,
|Sunday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Springfield at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Springfield at Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
