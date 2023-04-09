All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)301.000
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)21.6671
Wichita (Minnesota)211.6671
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)12.3332
Springfield (St. Louis)12.3332
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)21.667
Frisco (Texas)21.667
Midland (Oakland)12.3331
San Antonio (San Diego)12.3331
Corpus Christi (Houston)03.000½
Saturday's Games

Arkansas 5, Corpus Christi 0, 1st game

Arkansas 9, Corpus Christi 8, 2nd game

Midland 4, NW Arkansas 0

Springfield 9, Wichita 4

Tulsa 5, San Antonio 2

Amarillo 5, Frisco 3,

Sunday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Springfield at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Springfield at Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

