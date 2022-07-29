|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|9
|15
|.375
|5
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|8
|16
|.333
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|14
|10
|.583
|4
|Frisco (Texas)
|13
|11
|.543
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|9
|15
|.375
|9
|Wednesday's Games
Midland 3, San Antonio 2
Frisco 5, Springfield 2
NW Arkansas 5, Wichita 0
Arkansas 6, Tulsa 2
Corpus Christi 7, Amarillo 2, 10 innings
|Thursday's Games
Midland 6, San Antonio 5
Wichita 10, NW Arkansas 2
Tulsa 4, Arkansas 2
Springfield 9, Frisco 4
Amarillo 15, Corpus Christi 2
|Friday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
