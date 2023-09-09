All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)3328.541
Wichita (Minnesota)3328.541
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)3030.500
x-Arkansas (Seattle)2535.417
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2239.36111
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)3724.607
Midland (Oakland)3328.5414
Corpus Christi (Houston)3229.5255
Frisco (Texas)3031.4927
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2932.4758
Friday's Games

Midland 9, San Antonio 5

Springfield 12, Tulsa 3

NW Arkasas 6, Frisco 3

Corpus Christi 8, Wichita 2

Amarillo 3, Arkansas 1

Saturday's Games

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

NW Arkasas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 2 p.m.

Wichita at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 5:35 p.m.

NW Arkasas at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you