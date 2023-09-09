|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|33
|28
|.541
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|33
|28
|.541
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|30
|30
|.500
|2½
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|25
|35
|.417
|7½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|39
|.361
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|33
|28
|.541
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|32
|29
|.525
|5
|Frisco (Texas)
|30
|31
|.492
|7
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|29
|32
|.475
|8
|Friday's Games
Midland 9, San Antonio 5
Springfield 12, Tulsa 3
NW Arkasas 6, Frisco 3
Corpus Christi 8, Wichita 2
Amarillo 3, Arkansas 1
|Saturday's Games
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.
NW Arkasas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 2 p.m.
Wichita at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 5:35 p.m.
NW Arkasas at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
