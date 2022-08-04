All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)1613.552
Springfield (St. Louis)1514.5171
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1316.4483
Arkansas (Seattle)1217.4144
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1118.3795
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)1910.655
Frisco (Texas)1712.5862
Amarillo (Arizona)1514.5174
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1415.4835
Corpus Christi (Houston)1316.4486
Wednesday's Games

Corpus Christi 5, Springfield 4

Arkansas 10, Midland 5

San Antonio 8, Wichita 0

NW Arkansas 6, Tulsa 4

Frisco 12, Amarillo 5

Thursday's Games

Springfield at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you