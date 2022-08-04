|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|15
|14
|.517
|1
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|16
|.448
|3
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|12
|17
|.414
|4
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|11
|18
|.379
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|17
|12
|.586
|2
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|15
|14
|.517
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|13
|16
|.448
|6
|Wednesday's Games
Corpus Christi 5, Springfield 4
Arkansas 10, Midland 5
San Antonio 8, Wichita 0
NW Arkansas 6, Tulsa 4
Frisco 12, Amarillo 5
|Thursday's Games
Springfield at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
