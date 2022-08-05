All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)1813.581
Springfield (St. Louis)1516.4843
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1516.4843
Arkansas (Seattle)1318.4195
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1120.3557
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2011.645
Frisco (Texas)1912.6131
Amarillo (Arizona)1516.4845
Corpus Christi (Houston)1516.4845
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1417.4526
Thursday's Games

Corpus Christi 7, Springfield 2

Midland 7, Arkansas 1

Wichita 4, San Antonio 3, 10 innings

Tulsa 23, NW Arkansas 7

Frisco 4, Amarillo 3

Friday's Games

Wichita 1, San Antonio 0

Tulsa 12, NW Arkansas 9

Frisco 6, Amarillo 5

Corpus Christi 7, Springfield 6

Arkansas 3, Midland 2

Saturday's Games

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

