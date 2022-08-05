|All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Wichita (Minnesota)
18
13
.581
—
Springfield (St. Louis)
15
16
.484
3
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
15
16
.484
3
Arkansas (Seattle)
13
18
.419
5
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
11
20
.355
7
South Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Midland (Oakland)
20
11
.645
—
Frisco (Texas)
19
12
.613
1
Amarillo (Arizona)
15
16
.484
5
Corpus Christi (Houston)
15
16
.484
5
x-San Antonio (San Diego)
14
17
.452
6
Thursday's Games
Corpus Christi 7, Springfield 2
Midland 7, Arkansas 1
Wichita 4, San Antonio 3, 10 innings
Tulsa 23, NW Arkansas 7
Frisco 4, Amarillo 3
Friday's Games
Wichita 1, San Antonio 0
Tulsa 12, NW Arkansas 9
Frisco 6, Amarillo 5
Corpus Christi 7, Springfield 6
Arkansas 3, Midland 2
Saturday's Games
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
