x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3520.636
Arkansas (Seattle)2827.5097
Springfield (St. Louis)2827.5097
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2332.41812
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2134.38214
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)3024.556
Midland (Oakland)2925.5371
Amarillo (Arizona)2826.5192
Corpus Christi (Houston)2628.4814
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2530.455
Friday's Games

NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 3, 1st game

Tulsa 12, NW Arkansas 1, 2nd game

Wichita 7, Springfield 2

Midland 2, Arkansas 1

Corpus Christi 8, San Antonio 0

Frisco 21, Amarillo 2

Saturday's Games

Wichita at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Midland, 3 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Tulsa at Frisco, 12:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

