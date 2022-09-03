|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|35
|20
|.636
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|28
|27
|.509
|7
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|28
|27
|.509
|7
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|23
|32
|.418
|12
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|21
|34
|.382
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|30
|24
|.556
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|29
|25
|.537
|1
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|28
|26
|.519
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|26
|28
|.481
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|25
|30
|.455
|5½
|Friday's Games
NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 3, 1st game
Tulsa 12, NW Arkansas 1, 2nd game
Wichita 7, Springfield 2
Midland 2, Arkansas 1
Corpus Christi 8, San Antonio 0
Frisco 21, Amarillo 2
|Saturday's Games
Wichita at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Midland, 3 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Tulsa at Frisco, 12:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
