All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)127.632
Wichita (Minnesota)118.5791
Arkansas (Seattle)910.4743
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)910.4743
Springfield (St. Louis)811.4214
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)136.684
Amarillo (Arizona)109.5263
Midland (Oakland)910.4744
Corpus Christi (Houston)811.4215
San Antonio (San Diego)613.3167
Thursday's Games

Wichita 2, Arkansas 0

Frisco 6, Midland 1

Corpus Christi 9, Tulsa 4, 10 innings

Amarillo 9, NW Arkansas 5

San Antonio 1, Springfield 0

Friday's Games

Frisco 7, Midland 6

Tulsa 3, Corpus Christi 0

Springfield 7, San Antonio 6

NW Arkansas 8, Amarillo 7

Wichita 3, Arkansas 1

Saturday's Games

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 3:05 p.m.

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

