|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|43
|24
|.642
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|26
|.612
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|34
|33
|.507
|9
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|28
|38
|.424
|14½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|27
|40
|.403
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|37
|30
|.552
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|33
|34
|.493
|4
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|32
|35
|.478
|5
|Midland (Oakland)
|30
|37
|.448
|7
|Frisco (Texas)
|29
|37
|.439
|7½
|Thursday's Games
Amarillo 7, Corpus Christi 5
Midland 10, San Antonio 8
Springfield 3, Frisco 2
Tulsa 5, NW Arkansas 3
Arkansas 10, Wichita 7
|Friday's Games
San Antonio 4, Midland 3
Frisco 6, Springfield 5
NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 4
Arkansas 5, Wichita 2
Corpus Christi 10, Amarillo 9
|Saturday's Games
Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Midland at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
