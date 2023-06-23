All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)4324.642
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)4126.6122
Springfield (St. Louis)3433.5079
Wichita (Minnesota)2838.42414½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2740.40316
South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (San Diego)3730.552
Corpus Christi (Houston)3334.4934
Amarillo (Arizona)3235.4785
Midland (Oakland)3037.4487
Frisco (Texas)2937.439
Thursday's Games

Amarillo 7, Corpus Christi 5

Midland 10, San Antonio 8

Springfield 3, Frisco 2

Tulsa 5, NW Arkansas 3

Arkansas 10, Wichita 7

Friday's Games

San Antonio 4, Midland 3

Frisco 6, Springfield 5

NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 4

Arkansas 5, Wichita 2

Corpus Christi 10, Amarillo 9

Saturday's Games

Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Midland at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Springfield at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

