North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)42.667
Wichita (Minnesota)42.667
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)24.3332
Springfield (St. Louis)24.3332
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)15.1673
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)51.833
Midland (Oakland)51.833
Frisco (Texas)33.5002
x-San Antonio (San Diego)33.5002
Corpus Christi (Houston)15.1674
Saturday's Games

Wichita 6, NW Arkansas 4

Midland 4, Corpus Christi 3

San Antonio 2, Frisco 1

Arkansas 2, Springfield 1

Amarillo 12, Tulsa 9

Sunday's Games

NW Arkansas 7, Wichita 4

Midland 4, Corpus Christi 3

Frisco 6, San Antonio 4

Springfield 5, Arkansas 4

Tulsa at Amarillo, ppd.

Monday's Games

Arkansas 8, Springfield 6, 10 innings

Corpus Christi 4, Midland 3

Frisco 11, San Antonio 3

Amarillo 15, Tulsa 7, 1st game

Amarillo 10, Tulsa 9, 2nd game

NW Arkansas 7, Wichita 6

Tuesday's Games

Amarillo at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

