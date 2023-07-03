|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Saturday's Games
Wichita 6, NW Arkansas 4
Midland 4, Corpus Christi 3
San Antonio 2, Frisco 1
Arkansas 2, Springfield 1
Amarillo 12, Tulsa 9
|Sunday's Games
NW Arkansas 7, Wichita 4
Midland 4, Corpus Christi 3
Frisco 6, San Antonio 4
Springfield 5, Arkansas 4
Tulsa at Amarillo, ppd.
|Monday's Games
Arkansas 8, Springfield 6, 10 innings
Corpus Christi 4, Midland 3
Frisco 11, San Antonio 3
Amarillo 15, Tulsa 7, 1st game
Amarillo 10, Tulsa 9, 2nd game
NW Arkansas 7, Wichita 6
|Tuesday's Games
Amarillo at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
